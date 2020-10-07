STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four cops suspended in Karnataka custodial death case, kin to get Rs 8.25 lakh in compensation

"At present, we have given half the amount. The rest of the compensation will be received by the family after the chargesheet is filed in court," said Davangere deputy commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Davangere deputy commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi on Wednesday announced a cash compensation of Rs 8.25 lakh to the family of Marulasiddappa who allegedly died in police custody at Mayakonda police station on Monday.

Marulasiddapa belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community and the social welfare department immediately took up the issue and handed over a cheque for Rs 4,12,500 to his wife Vrundamma at the mortuary of the Chigateri district hospital.

Speaking to the media, Bilagi said, "The family of the dead is going to get Rs 8.25 lakh compensation and at present we have given half the amount. The rest of the compensation will be received by the family after the chargesheet is filed in the court."

Earlier, police superintendent Hanumantharaya said that four cops including the PSI of Mayakonda police station have been suspended over the incident. Speaking to the media, he said PSI Prakash, head constable Nagaraj and police constables Sher Ali and Rangaswamy have been suspended.

Hanumantharaya said CID officials have been assigned the duty of probing the incident, which will also be reported to the State and National Human Rights Commission.

The autopsy of the body of Marulasiddappa was conducted at the Chigateri district hospital in the presence of the district magistrate M N Nandini and the entire process was videographed.

As the body was handed over to the relatives of Marulasiddappa, the grief of the relatives knew no bounds and they started crying at the autopsy centre itself. DC Mahantesh Bilagi and SP Hanumantharaya visited the mortuary of the district hospital and spoke to the relatives and parents of Marulasiddappa.

It may be recalled that on Monday night, police received a complaint from Vrundamma, the wife of Marulasiddappa of Vittalapura village, who alleged that her husband had married another woman and requested the police to trace him.

Based on the complaint, the police swung into action and found Marulasiddappa at Hucchavvanahalli village and brought him to the station on Monday. He informed his family to come to the station and get the problem resolved. As it was night, Vrundamma and his family said they would come in the morning.

The next morning, residents found Marulasiddappa's body lying near a bus stop adjacent to the railway gate which is just 100 metres away from the police station. Residents staged a protest, alleging that Marulasiddappa died in custody and action should be initiated against those involved in the incident.
 
The police claimed that during the night after having dinner, Marulasiddappa complained of uneasiness and was allowed to walk outside but he didn't come back and died of cardiac arrest.

This was contradicted by Rudreshi, brother of the deceased, who alleged that the police beat up Marulasiddappa severely and he succumbed at the station. He further said that his brother was fine after having dinner on Monday night.

