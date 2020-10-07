Let Shivakumar reveal his assets, says Pralhad Joshi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Let KPCC president DK Shivakumar reveal the extent of his assets and come out clean with property details before becoming an MLA and after, said Union Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, here on Tuesday.

“Shivakumar should not project himself as a ‘Satya Harishchandra’,” said Joshi. On the CBI raiding Shivakumar on Monday and allegations that the government is using the agency to target its political rivals, he said, “We are doing what the Congress did when they were in power. These are the allegations made by the Congress and there is no truth in them.”

Investigating agencies start preparations six months before a raid, and searches at Shivakumar’s properties were in continuation with previous raids, he said.He said that the Mahadayi row is nearing resolution, and as per the verdict of the green tribunal, measures have been taken to collect the state’s share of water. “The Centre has already issued a notification, while the state government has reserved Rs 500 crore. The environmental clearance is needed for any project, and for that, the state government’s permission has been sought,” he said.

“Let the Goa government give any statement or take any action. But we are on the right side of the law and will continue with the project,” he said.Meanwhile, he said the amendments brought to the farm Bills promise to outdo the travails being faced by the community. But the Congress party and supportive organisations are campaigning against the amendments in some states. The subject of amendment to APMC act was in the election manifesto of both Congress and BJP parties.Now, those who are against the amendments are those in favour of middlemen.