Only Rs 6.78 lakh recovered by CBI from our premises during searches: Shivakumar, brother

The CBI on Monday conducted searches at 14 locations linked to Shivakumar, in Karnataka, Delhi and Mumbai, in connection with the allegations of possession of disproportionate assets.

Published: 07th October 2020 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC President D K Shivakumar speaks during a press conference on the raids conducting by the CBI at his residence

KPCC President D K Shivakumar speaks during a press conference on the raids conducting by the CBI at his residence (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh on Tuesday claimed that only Rs 6.78 lakh was recovered from their residences by the CBI, a day after the central agency said searches at their premises and others led to seizure of Rs 57 lakh cash.

Suresh, also the Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural, even asked the investigating agency to clarify about the remaining Rs 50.22 lakhs, saying "it was not found and accounted for in our premises".

It said the searches at the premises of Shivakumar and others led to recovery of cash of Rs 57 lakh (approx) and several incriminating documents, including property documents, bank related information and computer hard disk.

"I also would like to clarify that the CBI has accounted for a total cash of Rs.

6.

78 lakhs between my brothers and my premises," Suresh said.

"In my Delhi residence cash of Rs 1.

57 lakh, my brother's residence in Bengaluru cash of Rs 1.

71 Lakh, his home office in Bengaluru cash of Rs 3.

5 lakh was accounted for," he said, in a series of tweets.

Suresh added that no cash was shown as seized from the residence of him here and his brother's in Delhi.

Later in the day, Shivakumar told reporters that officials have not taken anything from his mother's place, while some papers have been taken from their Delhi residences, and certain documents from his co-brother Shashi Kumar's place.

"I'm also told Rs 50 lakh has been recovered from my friend Sachin Narayan, who is into liquor and hotel business.

He was not able to deposit the money in the bank because of Sunday.

I have not been able to talk to him yet," he said.

Stating that he was ready to release the 'panchnama' (a written record) of what was recovered from his premises, Shivakumar said, "people like us who are in politics, cannot keep things in secrecy".

"This is a raid on me and my house, it's an FIR on me, none of their (friends and family) names are in it, I'm not sure if there are separate cases registered against them," he added.

On Monday itself, while responding to the CBI's claim of Rs 57 lakh cash recovery, Shivakumar had he was answerable only to what was in house.

Responding to a question regarding reports that one of his personal assistants was allegedly hit by officials during the searches, Shivakumar said, he has been informed about it but added he will speak on the matter only after properly inquiring into.

"I will check it up properly, because my PA was weeping.

.

.

as I did not want anything untoward like what happened with Ramesh, PA to former Deputy CM Parameshwara, (who committed suicide after IT raids on properties linked to his boss last year).

So I did not take it up in a hurry in front of others.

.

.

.

I was quiet, I will talk to him," the KPCC chief said.

However, his brother Suresh complimented the CBI officials for their "professional conduct" during the searches at his premises and that of his brother "without any harassment".

Responding to a question, Shivakumar said he has not received any summons yet.

"They may issue one.

" Shivakumar had on Monday termed the CBI searches as "politically motivated" and said he would not bow down to "conspiracies or pressure tactics to shut him up".

He was arrested on September 23 last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case and was lodged in the Tihar Jail in Delhi in judicial custody before being released a month later on bail granted by the Delhi High Court.

More from Karnataka.
