Police opens fire at murder accused who tried to escape custody in Kalaburagi

Mubin murdered a migrant worker in the month of August when the latter resisted handing over the mobile phone to him.

Published: 07th October 2020 01:04 PM

By Express News Service
KALABURAGI: Police fired 2 rounds on the leg of an accused in a murder case when he tried to escape from custody after assaulting two police personnel near Tajsultanpur village in the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Wednesday morning.
The accused Mubin alias Abdul Raheman murdered a migrant worker in the month of August when he resisted handing over his mobile phone to Mubin. He was arrested by the police on Tuesday and  was taken by Kalaburagi rural Police Station cops for the recovery of the weapon which were used to kill the migrant worker.
While handing over the knife used for the murder, Mubin attacked two police constables with the knife and tried to escape. At that time Police Inspector of Kalaburagi Rural Police fired 2 rounds on the leg of Mubin.
Mubin has been admitted to Kalaburagi district Government Hospital while the constables to a private hospital, said Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sateesh Kumar.
