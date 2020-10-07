STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
School reopening: Karnataka education department to seek experts’ views

Sriramulu held a preliminary meeting with experts, officials, doctors, technical experts and educators.

Published: 07th October 2020 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Health Minister B. Sriramulu

Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Ministry of Home Affairs issuing guidelines for reopening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15, and leaving the final decision to state and UT governments, the education department has sought advice from the health department.

Health Minister B Sriramulu said the education department has asked health experts for their view on three issues: when can schools and colleges, from LKG to PU, reopen; if schools open, which classes need to be taken, and their duration; the cooperation to be expected from community representatives.

“On one hand, there is a rise in Covid cases, on the other, it is a sensitive issue as it is about children. Our department will take the suggestions of health experts, conduct a detailed study and submit a report to the department of education,” he said.

“The way SSLC exams were held, with all precautionary measures in place, there will be no compromise in reopening of schools, and the decision will be taken keeping the safety of children in mind,” he added.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, who attended the meeting, told TNIE, “The education department is indecisive about reopening of schools. There is no clarity on how schools will operate, supply of thermometers etc.

There cannot be a blanket SOP for all schools since they function differently. It has to be a comprehensive one. Some experts suggested providing milk, hot water and midday meals, but can all schools afford this?”

