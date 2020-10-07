STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social distance for bypolls, only 50 per rally

Sanjiv Kumar said like in other elections, they have videographers who will record public speeches and 
other proceedings.

Published: 07th October 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 04:09 PM

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the state going for its first election amidst the pandemic, the State Election Commission officials are making elaborate arrangements to ensure that the candidates, their supporters and people attending rallies follow SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures). The officials have warned that criminal cases will be booked against those violating the Model Code of Conduct and SOPs.Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said rallies, attended by only 50 people, will be allowed at designated places. He said this is applicable for the bypolls at Sira in Tumakuru and RR Nagar in Bengaluru. 

The respective district Deputy Commissioners have to identify places in the constituencies where public speeches can be allowed and there is no restriction on the number of such places in each constituency. 
For the first time, those attending the election rallies have to stand in circles drawn by the officials to ensure social distancing. Officials will draw a circle or square to ensure that not more than 50 people are present at the rallies. 

Sanjiv Kumar said like in other elections, they have videographers who will record public speeches and other proceedings. “If there are more people, we will get to know as there will be recorded proof, this will be a violation of SOPs. Action can be taken accordingly,” he added.The Election Commission of India had recently issued guidelines for the electoral process, which includes face masks/shields, sanitizers, thermal scanners, gloves, and PPE kits. 

Poll panel to procure sanitiser for voters, staff

As per the SOP issued by the Election Commission of India, apart from basic health protocols, face masks, sanitisers, thermal scanners, gloves, face shields and PPE kits will be used during the electoral process ensuring social distancing norms. Apart from this, only five people can go for a door-to-door campaign. The State Disaster Management is also coming up with guidelines, on the basis of ECI SOP and Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, which will be implemented in the bypolls.

People infected with Covid-19 can vote using postal ballot. Sanjiv Kumar said along with ink, they will procure sanitizer for voters and staff. He said the CEO Karnataka office will work with the department of health and Government of Karnataka to ensure safe elections. A nodal officer from the health department will be deputed for it.

