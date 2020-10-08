In a first, entry of devotees into Karnataka's historic Hasanamba temple banned due to COVID-19

BR Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: For the first time in the history of Hassan, the district administration has banned entry of devotees into the historic Goddess Hasanamba temple following the increase of COVID-19 cases in the district.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of senior revenue and police officials chaired by the minister in charge of the district Gopalaiah here on Thursday.

The Hasanamba temple opens once in a year for a few days. The district administration is planning to air the rituals and pooja for the Goddess live on LED screens to be installed in front of the temple and prominent circles for 11 days. The district administration has also decided to provide online darshan for devotees anywhere in the world.

However, the rituals including the daily pooja by the group of priests inside the sanctum sanctorum will be continued as per tradition. Senior officials and elected representatives will be allowed into the temple only on the first and last day to witness the pooja.

The temple will open for 11 days from November 5 to November 16. Lakhs of devotees including ministers, MLAs, movie personalities and people from abroad visit the temple every year to offer sarees, gold and silver ornaments to Goddess Hasanamba to receive her blessings.