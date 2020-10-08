Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike in Covid cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded the highest single-day Covid cases on Wednesday with 10,947 positives, which brought the tally to 6,68,652. Active cases now stand at 1,16,153. With the state crossing one lakh tests in a day, the total cases reported in the state too saw a surge. Meanwhile, 113 new Covid deaths were reported, bringing the toll to 9,574.

Bengaluru Urban, which recorded 5,012 cases on Monday, recorded 5,000 cases again on Tuesday. However, Bengaluru conducted the most numbers of tests at 35,183. As many as 55 Covid fatalities were reported in the district and 2,057 discharges. Total recoveries are 2,00,426 and active cases in the district are 58,624.

Munish Moudgil, in charge of State War Room, said, “Bengaluru is conducting the highest number of daily RT-PCR tests in the state and hence the high number of positive cases. Mumbai and Chennai have been conducting about 13,000 tests daily. If Bengaluru did the same number of tests, our daily cases would be less than 1,500. But the idea is not to reduce tests to falsely claim lesser number of cases.”