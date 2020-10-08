Ray of hope: Tale of two Karnataka districts that fought COVID-19

Ramkrishna Badseshi and Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

BIDAR: High to low, Bidar has come a long way

When Covid struck the state in March, Bidar district was in the news for all the wrong reasons, as it reported a high number of cases.

But on Wednesday, it recorded the lowest number of active cases in the state. As per official figures, 57 tested positive and 35 recovered, while active cases stood at 411 for the day.

The district reported its first Covid case on March 23 with people returning from Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, and first death on May 2.

Soon, cases started shooting up with migrant labourers returning, and the cases remained high till August-end.

The total tally in the district are 6,556 and total recoveries 6,005. The rate of recovery stands at 91.60, said Bidar District Surveillance Officer Dr Krishnareddy.

KIMS shuts wing as positive cases dip

HUBBALLI: The fourth floor of KIMS Multispecialty Hospital in the city has remained shut over the last one week with a decline in the number of Covid cases being reported from Dharwad district.

It has reported over 18,000 positive cases till now, but over the last 10 days, the daily count has been reducing, raising the hope that the pandemic is receding.

The district is now reporting less than 150 cases daily.

KIMS has 450 normal beds and 120 ICU beds to treat Covid patients. Director Dr Ramalingappa Antaratani said all beds used to be fully occupied in previous months.

“But over the last few days, the number of admissions has reduced and at present there are around 320 patients and 93 of them in the ICU. Admissions have dropped by 20 per cent,” he said.

