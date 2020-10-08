STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Save trees, use paper judiciously: Law students’ plea

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi, which heard the petition on Tuesday, issued notice to its Registrar General.

Published: 08th October 2020 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of law students have approached the Karnataka High Court with a public interest petition contending that the use of a single side of legalor foolscap-size paper is detrimental to the environment as it leads to cutting of more trees. They have sought directions to mandate the use of A4 size paper, printed on both sides, for legal purposes in the High Court and in its all subordinate courts to prevent serious environmental damage.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi, which heard the petition on Tuesday, issued notice to its Registrar General. The petitioners — Akriti Agarwal of Lucknow, Bhavana M of Bengaluru and Lakshya Purohit of Udaipur — have sought directions to the Registrar to amend the High Court of Karnataka Rules to mandate the use of A4 size paper, printed on both sides.

They pointed out that A4 size paper is easily available and is being used by all government departments and the corporate sector, which are the major litigants. It is only in courts where legal size/ foolscap paper is being used exclusively. This is a colonial practice and had been making justice only costly and inaccessible, they contended

SC has implemented use of A4 size paper: Students’ plea

Pointing out that the Supreme Court had already implemented the use of A4 size paper and printing on both sides for all purposes, the students stated that no action was taken on the issue by the Registrar though they had made a request through a letter dated March 4, 2020. Stating that the use of A4 size paper is necessary for uniformity and easy access to justice, they stated that the Supreme Court had issued a circular on March 5, 2020 on mandatory use of A4 size paper and printing on both sides for all purposes.

This came in response to a request made by them in September 2019. Due to their efforts, use of A4 size paper has already been implemented in the Supreme Court and high courts at Calcutta, Kerala and Tripura, they pointed out. They also contended that using different size papers at different places is not only a hindrance to people in accessing justice, but also renders the legal system non-uniform.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp