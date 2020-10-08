Sriramulu seeks report on Dasara preparation

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Health Minister B Sriramulu has directed the expert and technical committee of the health department to submit a report with 24 hours on celebrating Dasara festivities. “I will discuss with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on the nature of celebrations,” he said.After holding a meeting on Dasara celebrations, Sriramulu said: “Dasara is a prominent cultural festival. But conditions are not in favour of grand celebrations. I have directed the expert committee to give a report and action plan on celebrating the festival in a simple way.”

Referring to elected representatives' appeal to restrict Dasara celebrations to inauguration in Chamundi Hill and a symbolic procession inside the palace, he said the health department should give a no objection certificate. “Any lapses would lead to a major tragedy as life is more precious than livelihood,” he added. The committee will also look into how the cultural programmes and Jumboo Savari will be held.