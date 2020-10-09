CT Ravi to look after Karnataka BJP

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly appointed BJP General Secretary C T Ravi has been told to look after the party organisation work in Karnataka and other southern states. However, no official announcement has been made by the party in this regard. This is said to be a temporary arrangement till the party appoints in-charge general secretaries for these states.

“This is an internal arrangement for the time being,” sources in the party told The New Indian Express. It is a significant development as general secretaries are normally not made in-charge of the party unit in their home state. Muralidhar Rao was the party general secretary in-charge of Karnataka.

BJP president J P Nadda last week announced the list of his new team, including Ravi as National General Secretary of the party. Ravi was in Delhi recently to attend the meeting of the newly appointed office bearers. Sources in the BJP said during the meeting, senior leaders in the party asked Ravi to be in-charge of the party activities in the southern states till further arrangements are made. A senior BJP leader in Karnataka confirmed this to TNIE.

After meeting Nadda, Ravi had tweeted, “I started my Journey as BJP Karyakarta by tying Flags. Today, I had the privilege of meeting our party president Nadda as National General Secretary. This could have happened only in BJP, a cadre-based Organization. I reiterate my commitment to give my best to my Party.”

After his appointment as national general secretary, Ravi, Minister for Kannada, Culture and Tourism, quit the ministry to focus on party work. The CM is yet to accept his resignation. Party sources said his resignation will be accepted and that he will be given greater responsibility in the party.