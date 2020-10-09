JDS will fight by-polls on its own, says Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda said that it is not like him to find only faults with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The entire world, including India, is facing a financial crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I am not a man to find faults with everything done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but I am conscious of what different political parties and their leaders are doing. I will react at the appropriate time,” the former PM said when asked whether the Union government has adopted a step-motherly attitude towards Congress-ruled states on GST share and flood-relief grants.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Deve Gowda said that his party will fight both the bypolls and elections to the Legislative Council independently. He was in Kalaburagi for the filing of nomination papers by party candidate Timmaiah Purle for elections to the Legislative Council from North-East Teachers constituency.