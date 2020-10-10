BJP sends emissaries, but rebels firm on contesting

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: BJP has sent emissaries to request rebel candidates D T Srinivas and Dr Halanuru S Lepakshi to withdraw their nominations for the Legislative Council elections from the South East Graduates constituency. However, it is said the rebels are in no mood to oblige.With all the 15 nomination papers being approved, the correct picture will be known only on October 12, the last date for the withdrawal of nominations.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, rebel candidate Srinivas said he was firm on contesting though he received feelers from the party. He said that the voters of the constituency want him to contest and have reposed faith in him.

He said before filing the nominations, he met the CM and some party leaders requesting them for a ticket and told them that he was determined to contest the elections.“Now the time is over and I am busy campaigning in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts. If I win, I will continue to support the BJP in the House,” he said.

Hiriyur MLA K Poornima, wife of Srinivas, said her husband contesting as an Independent has embarrassed her. She said he was a strong aspirant for the party ticket. “As the elections are not contested on party symbols, my husband will support the BJP in the House if he wins,” she said.

Chidananda M Gowda, BJP candidate, said the party bosses are interacting with the rebels and it is confident that the two will withdraw the nominations by October 12, the last date for the withdrawal of nominations.