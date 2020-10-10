Govt ignoring rural private schools, says association

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is ignoring private schools especially those in rural areas as the pandemic rages, the Association of Recognised Unaided Private Schools said on Friday.“The order for the term fee that parents should pay came out only recently. In Bengaluru, most schools have already collected their first term fee and completed admissions prior to the lockdown. In rural areas, we have to pay the teachers’ salaries. And there is no syllabus or timetable given on the conduct of classes,” said Shashidhar Byndoor, general secretary of the association.According to Lokesh, president of the association, more than five lakh teachers work in private unaided schools, and more than 600 schools have shut down due to the pandemic.

