Only 200 people on Dasara opening day

It has further said that cultural programmes in the evenings for eight days at Mysuru palace be limited to two hours and involve local artists only not exceeding 50 persons.

Rehearsals are under way for the Dasara celebrations in Mysuru | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU/BENGALURU: The Covid-19 technical advisory committee (TAC), constituted by the State Government to give its recommendations on conducting the 10-day Dasara amidst the pandemic, has favoured holding this year’s celebrations virtually for the public and limiting the entry of people for the Jamboo Savari on October 26 to 300 persons only.

While keeping with traditions and cultural activities, the committee has also recommended to strictly limit the entry of the public, including guests, to just 200 people on the opening ceremony of the Dasara, on October 17 atop Chamudi Hills, which will be attended by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.The three-member committee of chairman Dr M K Sudarshan and member-secretaries Dr Mahamood Shariff and Dr Lokesh Alahari, carried out an inspection at Chamundi Hills and Mysuru Palace on Friday and held discussions with the district officials. 

The district administration had earlier written to the Chief Secretary seeking permission to make seating arrangements for 2,000 people for the Jamboo Savari. However, the committee has suggested that the presence of people during the procession, including officials, staff on duty, artists and security personnel, be limited to just 300 members. 

It has further said that cultural programmes in the evenings for eight days at Mysuru palace be limited to two hours and involve local artists only not exceeding 50 persons. It has also recommended illumination of select areas between 7 pm and 9 pm on all 10 days and added that police personnel should be deployed at strategic places to prevent crowding.

The experts have said that all Covid protocols must be mandatorily followed and all those participating in the festivities should undergo an RT-PCR test and carry a valid pass and Covid-19 negative certificate. 
While the district administration was thinking of bringing international fame artists from other parts of the country to perform, the committee has recommended choosing artists  from the state.

Dasara
