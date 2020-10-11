STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre okays flying school in Belagavi

He had also appealed to the minister to start a flying school in Belagavi. Sinha said that he would consider the demand. 

Belagavi airport

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Following a growing demand for pilots in the country, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will set up flying schools in six locations, including Belagavi and Kalaburagi airports in Karnataka. AAI tweeted that the Centre has approved the same. “We will soon come up with requests for proposals for these six airports.

AAI will offer a host of concessions," the AAI chairman said Former Union Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha had visited Belagavi Airport in 2018 to review the progress at the airport. The late Union Minister Suresh Angadi, who was an MP then, had appealed to the minister to start cargo and international flight services from Belagavi. 

Krishna Giriyannavar, an infrastructure expert, said, “Due to the efforts of Suresh Angadi, Belagavi airport has been selected for a flying school. This will create employment opportunities in the aviation sector.”
Belagavi airport director Rajesh Kumar Maurya said, “We are proud to be chosen to start a flying school at our airport. We expect to get official details of the proposed flying school this week from the head office. AAI has realised the potential of Belagavi airport,” he said. 

Belagavi
