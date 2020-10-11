JDS supporting ‘anti-farmer’ BJP govt, says Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah continued his attack on JDS on Saturday by accusing the party of supporting the ruling BJP in the state. He added that the Congress had sought support of JDS to move the no confidence motion against the BS Yediyurappa led-government that has pushed anti-fa

rmer policies and indulged in a multi-crore scam in the purchase of medical equipments. “However, after a meeting, JDS decided not to support Congress. What does this mean?” he asked. He accused that the previous government is responsible for the closure of Mandya sugar factory and the privatisation of Panadavapura sugar factory.

“Unfortunately, these are the same people who claim to be sons of the soil,” he added. The former CM said he wondered why the JDS is supporting the BJP government which is harming the farming community.