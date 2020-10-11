STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Nalin Kateel: BJP will win both Sira, RR Nagar

As a political party, all elections are important for us.

Published: 11th October 2020 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Nalin Kumar Kateel

Nalin Kumar Kateel (Photo | EPS)

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: How important are these bypolls for BJP, as the outcome will not impact the government?

As a political party, all elections are important for us. Since our party is in power, we have to win all the seats and will make all efforts to win both assembly seats.

What are the issues on which the BJP will seek votes?

The Opposition is terming amendments to Land Reforms and AMPC Act as anti-farmer, and making it an issue... Amendments to the APMC and other acts are in the best interest of farmers. Farmers are with the BJP. We will go to people with the development mantra, and talk about development works taken up by the government and also work to be taken up. We appeal to people to take note of development taken up by the Modi government at the Centre, and BSY government in the state.

Will it be a a mini-referendum on the policy initiatives taken by the governments in the past few months, especially farm bills and amendments to Land Reforms and APMC Act ?

No, it is not. The Congress is trying to politicise the policy initiatives that will help farmers, and this will boomerang on them in these elections. People have welcomed the changes (in APMC and Land Reforms) and that is more important than what the Congress did in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha.

Why so much focus on Sira?

BJP had not done well in the constituency earlier... It is a by-election, we have to win it, and that is the reason we are making all efforts to retain our hold on the constituency.

Congress says delay in announcing ticket shows confusion within BJP. How do you respond?

There is no confusion in the BJP. We have a system in the party and are working according to it. We have already started preparations and work is going on in the constituencies. They (Congress) may have announced candidates earlier, but are not doing any work on the ground.

Why does speculation over leadership change crop up frequently?

There is no question of leadership change in the state. No such issue was discussed in the party.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nalin Kumar Kateel
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp