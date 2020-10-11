Nalin Kateel: BJP will win both Sira, RR Nagar

Ramu Patil By

BENGALURU: How important are these bypolls for BJP, as the outcome will not impact the government?

As a political party, all elections are important for us. Since our party is in power, we have to win all the seats and will make all efforts to win both assembly seats.

What are the issues on which the BJP will seek votes?

The Opposition is terming amendments to Land Reforms and AMPC Act as anti-farmer, and making it an issue... Amendments to the APMC and other acts are in the best interest of farmers. Farmers are with the BJP. We will go to people with the development mantra, and talk about development works taken up by the government and also work to be taken up. We appeal to people to take note of development taken up by the Modi government at the Centre, and BSY government in the state.

Will it be a a mini-referendum on the policy initiatives taken by the governments in the past few months, especially farm bills and amendments to Land Reforms and APMC Act ?

No, it is not. The Congress is trying to politicise the policy initiatives that will help farmers, and this will boomerang on them in these elections. People have welcomed the changes (in APMC and Land Reforms) and that is more important than what the Congress did in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha.

Why so much focus on Sira?

BJP had not done well in the constituency earlier... It is a by-election, we have to win it, and that is the reason we are making all efforts to retain our hold on the constituency.

Congress says delay in announcing ticket shows confusion within BJP. How do you respond?

There is no confusion in the BJP. We have a system in the party and are working according to it. We have already started preparations and work is going on in the constituencies. They (Congress) may have announced candidates earlier, but are not doing any work on the ground.

Why does speculation over leadership change crop up frequently?

There is no question of leadership change in the state. No such issue was discussed in the party.