STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Need to assert our presence, boost morale of workers: HDK

The results will not impact the government, but it is important for us to send a message to the other parties that the JDS is very much relevant in state politics and will continue to fight for the pe

Published: 11th October 2020 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy arrives for a press conference at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

How important are these bypolls to the JDS?

The results will not impact the government, but it is important for us to send a message to the other parties that the JDS is very much relevant in state politics and will continue to fight for the people. We also need to send a message to our party workers to boost their morale. We have to win Sira as the constituency was represented by our party MLA.

What are the issues JDS will take up in the elections?

People are aware of how the BJP government has responded to floods, problems faced by farmers, Covid and other important issues in the past year. There are issues related to workers and unemployment. People have to send out a message in this election.

BJP leaders, including the Chief Minister, seem to have adopted a soft approach towards the JDS. Why this change? Will you reciprocate it?

We will only discuss issues and not speak about individuals. The BJP is in power in the state and at the Centre, we will talk about its governments’ policies, about previous Congress governments’ performance and how Congress is performing as a recognised opposition party.

Do you think the split in Vokkaliga votes will help BJP?

I don’t think that will happen. The Congress is trying to get the community votes. During elections, Congress always says that JDS and BJP have an internal understanding. They have no other issues to talk about. In RR Nagar, Congress leaders are saying that a division in Vokkaliga votes is stopping the candidate from the community from becoming MLA. The same Congress leaders had stopped a Vokkaliga from becoming MLA in the constituency earlier. Looks like they are suddenly enlightened about Vokkaligas.

Do you think DK Shivakumar’s appointment as KPCC president will dent the JDS’s Vokkaliga base?

They are trying to create a false impression is some circles, with an intention to create confusion among people. People know our contribution to the community and the Congress’s contribution. People will decide. It is just imagination that our strong support base will shift to another party just because someone is made president of that party.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp