Need to assert our presence, boost morale of workers: HDK

How important are these bypolls to the JDS?

The results will not impact the government, but it is important for us to send a message to the other parties that the JDS is very much relevant in state politics and will continue to fight for the people. We also need to send a message to our party workers to boost their morale. We have to win Sira as the constituency was represented by our party MLA.

What are the issues JDS will take up in the elections?

People are aware of how the BJP government has responded to floods, problems faced by farmers, Covid and other important issues in the past year. There are issues related to workers and unemployment. People have to send out a message in this election.

BJP leaders, including the Chief Minister, seem to have adopted a soft approach towards the JDS. Why this change? Will you reciprocate it?

We will only discuss issues and not speak about individuals. The BJP is in power in the state and at the Centre, we will talk about its governments’ policies, about previous Congress governments’ performance and how Congress is performing as a recognised opposition party.

Do you think the split in Vokkaliga votes will help BJP?

I don’t think that will happen. The Congress is trying to get the community votes. During elections, Congress always says that JDS and BJP have an internal understanding. They have no other issues to talk about. In RR Nagar, Congress leaders are saying that a division in Vokkaliga votes is stopping the candidate from the community from becoming MLA. The same Congress leaders had stopped a Vokkaliga from becoming MLA in the constituency earlier. Looks like they are suddenly enlightened about Vokkaligas.

Do you think DK Shivakumar’s appointment as KPCC president will dent the JDS’s Vokkaliga base?

They are trying to create a false impression is some circles, with an intention to create confusion among people. People know our contribution to the community and the Congress’s contribution. People will decide. It is just imagination that our strong support base will shift to another party just because someone is made president of that party.