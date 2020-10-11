STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No probe if anonymous plaints don’t have address

Though the association has welcomed the decision, some some are skeptical.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From now on, those looking to lodge ‘anonymous’ complaints against government employees will have to submit their complete address. Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar directed the heads of all departments to probe only those complaints that have the complete address of the complainants. The decision was taken as many anonymous complaints are filed over “personal grievances”.

In a circular, he said in many cases, complaints filed anonymously are over “personal agenda, jealousy and vested interests” and the complainants do not provide sufficient evidence. Such complaints unnecessarily hinder employees from performing their day-to-day work. Bhaskar also mentioned that following a memorandum from the Karnataka Government Employees Association, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa directed implementing a mechanism followed by the Centre wherein anonymous complaints that do not have proper mention of the senders’ address are not probed.

Though the association has welcomed the decision, some some are skeptical. A senior secretariat official told TNSE that there are some genuine complaints by “harassed employees” who may not want to reveal their identity or address. “This is nothing but stopping such people from filing complaints and safeguarding powerful and corrupt officials,’’ he said.

