Education Minister Suresh Kumar in hospital; MLA, Congress leader test positive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/UDUPI/SHIVAMOGGA: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, who had tested positive for Covid last Monday, was admitted to a hospital on Sunday. The minister, who was asymptomatic and was in home isolation since the last one week, took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that he has been advised hospitalisation now.

“I have been in home quarantine since last Monday after testing positive for Covid. As per doctor’s advice, I have been admitted to a friend’s hospital where I will be under medical supervision. There is no need to worry. My health is recovering in all aspects,” he tweeted.

The minister was advised hospitalisation after he started showing symptoms.

Meanwhile, Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. As per doctors’ advice, Bhat was admitted to a hospital. In a tweet, Bhat requested those who had accompanied him in recent days to get tested for Covid-19.

A 74-year-old female from Udupi taluk who was suffering from Covid became the 165th victim of the infection in Udupi on Sunday. In Shivamogga, former minister and Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa tested positive on Saturday and was shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. Sources said the 88 year old was down with fever for the last three days and had got a Covid test done.