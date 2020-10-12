STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Education Minister Suresh Kumar in hospital; MLA, Congress leader test positive

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, who had tested positive for Covid last Monday, was admitted to a hospital on Sunday.

Published: 12th October 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/UDUPI/SHIVAMOGGA: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, who had tested positive for Covid last Monday, was admitted to a hospital on Sunday. The minister, who was asymptomatic and was in home isolation since the last one week, took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that he has been advised hospitalisation now.

“I have been in home quarantine since last Monday after testing positive for Covid. As per doctor’s advice, I have been admitted to a friend’s hospital where I will be under medical supervision. There is no need to worry. My health is recovering in all aspects,” he tweeted. 

The minister was advised hospitalisation after he started showing symptoms. Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat too tested positive for coronavirus and took to his social media pages to announce that would be hospitalised for treatment.

Meanwhile, Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. As per doctors’ advice, Bhat was admitted to a hospital. In a tweet, Bhat requested those who had accompanied him in recent days to get tested for Covid-19.

A 74-year-old female from Udupi taluk who was suffering from Covid became the 165th victim of the infection in Udupi on Sunday. In Shivamogga, former minister and Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa tested positive on Saturday and was shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. Sources said the 88 year old was down with fever for the last three days and had got a Covid test done.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Kumar Education Minister
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp