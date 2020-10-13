Centre says Krishna water shared to Karnataka by Tribunal is final 

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Even as Telangana state is demanding the formation of Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal (KWDT), Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has made it clear today that the allocation of its share of Krishna river water to Karnataka state has already been finalised. And the discussions are only about sharing Krishna river water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi tweeted today to convey the stand of Union Jal Shakti Minister with regard to the Centre's stand on allocation of Krishna water to the stakeholders _ Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra and Telangana. While tweeting that he held discussions with Shekhawat today, Joshi said what Shekhawat told him on the Centre's stand on sharing of Krishna river waters.

Speaking to TNIE, Pralhad Joshi said, the water shared by the Krishna tribunal already to Karnataka and Maharashtra is final. "Now we have to see if the Centre will refer the request of Telangana back to the tribunal or it will have another tribunal only to share water between Andhra and Telangana,'' he added.

The Centre had constituted KWDT for adjudicating disputes between Maharashtra, Karnataka and erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. And the tribunal in 2013 recommended allocation of water amongst Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. However, on account of stay by Supreme Court vide its order dated 16.09.2011, the award could not be published in the official gazette.

A few days ago, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had objected to the Telangana government's demand for a new KWDT and said, the tribunal already had given its final award granting Karnataka, Maharashtra and erstwhile Andhra Pradesh their share of water and that it was unfair of the Telangana government to create a fresh controversy on this count.

Sources said the share of Karnataka could be affected if a fresh tribunal is formed to decide on sharing of Krishna river water. In order to halt the Centre from bowing to Telangana's demand for the fresh tribunal, the state government has decided to exert pressure against it, sources added.

In a statement issued today, Jarkiholi said, he would be heading to New Delhi shortly to meet the ministers concerned to get the needed approval from the Centre for implementation of Mekedatu (irrigation project). Sources close to Jarkiholi said, the minister was also expected to oppose the stand of Telangana.

On the contentious Mahadayi project, Pralhad Joshi said, the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal (MWDT) already shared Mahadayi water between the stakeholders. He said, the contempt petition filed by Goa government against Karnataka in the Supreme Court with regard to Mahadayi project would not make any difference with the tribunal already issuing the final award on the share of water between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra.