I’m not Belagavi bypoll ticket aspirant: Ramesh Jarkiholi’s son Amarnath

All party workers will put in a united effort to make the BJP candidate win the by-poll.

Published: 13th October 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 04:11 AM

Amarnath Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: “I am not a ticket aspirant for the Belagavi parliamentary by-election,” said Amarnath, son of district in-charge minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, after “news” of his contesting the election went viral on social media sites. “I’m still a boy in politics and I joined the BJP only recently. I want to work first as a party worker. My father is a minister in the BJP government, and I have responsibilities to take care of and address grievances of the people of Gokak,” he said.

“Late Suresh Angadi did exceptional work for the state and country as minister for state railways. I want to make it clear that I will not let injustice happen to Angadi’s family. All party workers will put in a united effort to make the BJP candidate win the by-poll.

There is still a lot of time for me to grow in politics,” said Amarnath, who is also the director of the Karnataka Cooperative Milk Federation (KMF). Earlier, Ramesh Jarkiholi too clarified that Angadi’s wife Mangala will be the candidate for the bypoll. “Amarnath is still young to enter into electoral politics. There are a lot of things for him to learn in politics,” he said.  

