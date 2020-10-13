STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kangana's 'terrorist' tweet on farmers: Karnataka police books Bollywood actress

The case was registered by police in Tumakuru district on Monday based on the recent order of a local court.

Published: 13th October 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A case has been registered against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Karnataka over her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against contentious central farm laws, police said on Tuesday.

The case was registered by police in Tumakuru district on Monday based on the recent order of a local court.

It has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 108 (abetment), wanton vilification upon a community (153A) and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (504), police said.

The Tumakuru Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court had on October 9 directed police to register an FIR on a complaint by lawyer L Ramesh Naik who contended that the September 21 tweet on the actor's Twitter handle @KanganaTeam had hurt him.

"People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation," Ranaut had tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Karnataka police Farm Laws
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp