STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bypolls: BJP picks Muniratna, Rajesh 

The BJP hopes to sail through the RR Nagar bypoll, given Muniratna’s clout and party cadres.

Published: 14th October 2020 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

voting

Image for representation only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a prolonged delay, the BJP on Tuesday announced its candidates for the November 3 bypolls -- N Muniratna will contest from Rajarajeshwari Nagar, and Dr Rajesh Gowda from Sira. Both candidates are new faces for the party. While Muniratna, a former Congress MLA, was one of the rebel legislators who jumped ship to the BJP in 2019, contributing to the collapse of the JDS-Congress coalition government, Dr Rajesh Gowda is the son of former Congress MP from Chitradurga C P Mudalagiriappa. 

Muniratna’s candidature comes on the day a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Sharad Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian dismissed special leave petitions filed by BJP State Unit Secretary Tulasi Muniraju Gowda. Gowda had challenged Muniratna’s election in the 2018 assembly polls. As soon as the legal hurdle in Muniratna’s candidature was struck down, the BJP announced his name for the RR Nagar bypoll. 

The BJP state core committee had unanimously agreed on Muniratna’s candidature as a matter of fulfilling the commitment given to him for his role in bringing the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government to power in the State. The BJP hopes to sail through the RR Nagar bypoll, given Muniratna’s clout and party cadres. The Congress has fielded political newbie H Kusuma, while JDS has chosen local unit chief Krishnamurthy here. 

BJP’s Rajesh Gowda joined party recently

In Sira, the party chose newcomer Dr Rajesh Gowda, despite heavy lobbying by former candidates BK Manjunath and SR Gowda. Incidentally, Gowda is a close aide and former business partner of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s son and Varuna MLA Dr Yathindra.

In 2016, the BJP had made allegations that Dr Rajesh Gowda and Yathindra’s firm had benefited from nepotism and misuse of the Chief Minister’s office. Rajesh Gowda joined the BJP barely weeks ago and will take on TB Jayachandra (Congress) and Ammajamma (JDS). The BJP core committee has appointed eight in-charges for Sira alone, including Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol and Dr Ashwath Narayan, State General Secretary N Ravikumar, BY Vijayendra, MP PC Mohan, A Narayanaswamy, Poornima Srinivas and Thippeswamy.Arvind Limbavali, R Ashok, ST Somashekhar, Byrathi Basavraj and SR Vishwanath are appointed in-charge of RR Nagar bypolls. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp