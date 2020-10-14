Karnataka: 'Hunting wild boar is childhood dream', says diary note of poaching accused

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Forest officials who apprehended seven persons in Hiriyur of Chitradurga two days ago have revealed some shocking facts about the gang. A note has been found in a diary, stating 'Hunting a wild boar is my childhood dream'. The diary belongs to one among the accused who hails from Bannerghatta near Bengaluru.

The gang was apprehended by forest officials while they were allegedly planning a game near a village in Hiriyur. Besides two SUVs, the officials confiscated rifles fitted with telescopes, pistol, bullets, custom made arrows and several other materials. The haul included 4 highly equipped guns, one pistol, two archery sets, high flash lights, gas cylinders, pressure pumps and other hunting materials.

What is more baffling to wildlife experts and investigating officers is the haul of sophisticated weapons and custom made arrows often used in killing peacocks and small herbivores. The arrested are giving misleading statements about their intentions of poaching and their statements are contradictory, revealed the investigating officials.

"Besides the guns and materials the raiding team has seized three vehicles. Investigations are underway and we are trying to establish connections with other poaching incidents that were reported in the same area a few months ago. We have seized a diary of an accused named Dhuvan from Bengaluru in which there is a line that says, hunting a wild boar is my childhood dream," an investigating official told The New Indian Express.

"Among the accused one is from Bengaluru and rest are from Shivamogga. When we inquired about them separately they gave different statements about the firearms. The guns have been handed over to the police for forensic investigation," explained an official.

"Some accused said that they purchased it online, and some said they were using the guns for target practice and not for hunting. But there is enough evidence to prove that the gang had come to Hiriyur with an intention of poaching. We are also checking the vehicles whether they are custom made to carry wildlife meat," he added.

The wildlife experts are now demanding thorough investigation into the seizure of arms and hunting materials in such large scale. "We have never come across such a haul of sophisticated guns that were used for poaching. The gang seemed to be carrying out games for a long time now. Seeing their preparations anyone can tell it's not their first attempt. The investigating officials must take the case to a logical end and the accused must be punished," said Ashwin G, a wildlife activist from Bengaluru.

