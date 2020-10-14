Lecturers keep up protest for appointment letters

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six years on, the state is yet to fill about 1,203 pre-university lecturer posts in government colleges. Candidates who made it to the final selection list in October 2019 are still awaiting appointment letters, without which they cannot join their duties. More than 200 candidates held a sit-in protest at the PU department for two days, starting Monday. These shortlisted candidates are on the verge of losing their posts due to a validity lapse of the selection list.

Candidates were selected on October 15, 2019, and as per rules, they have one year to join before the selection list’s validity lapses – which means just two days to go.

However, following the protest, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has assured the candidates that validity will be extended till they get their appointment letters. He said that although counselling and placement is completed but colleges have not opened. They are unable to report to work, hence, the appointment letters have been kept on hold.

However, the candidates are undeterred. Many have lost their jobs at private institutions, and apart from loss in income, feel ridiculed. “Many, including my child, think I am lying about being selected for the job,” says another candidate who travelled all the way from Dharwad. For a few, it means broken marriage alliances too.

The protest will continue on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah lashed out on the ruling party in a tweet, asking the CM and Education Minister S Suresh Kumar to allay the candidates’ fears. On Tuesday, JDS leader Kumaraswamy visited the candidates and assured them that he would take up the matter.