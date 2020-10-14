RR Nagar candidates to file nominations on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Friday being the last date to file nominations for the bypolls, candidates from the three major parties for RR Nagar are all set to file their nomination papers on Wednesday. JDS’ official candidate Krishnamurthy V will file his nominations papers at the BBMP office in RR Nagar at 10.30 am in the presence of former CM and party legislature chief HD Kumaraswamy. Congress candidate H Kusuma will file her nomination papers for her debut election at 11.45 am. BJP candidate N Munirathna will file his papers at 9.30 am. Ramalinga Reddy, who is in charge of RR Nagar polls for Congress, and former minister Krishna Byregowda, will be present.