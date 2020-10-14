Supporters upset over portfolio change

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The portfolio reshuffle effected by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa a couple of days ago has sparked anger among the followers of Social Welfare and Backward Classes Minister B Sriramulu, and become a handy tool for the opposition in the district. Both camps are raising a common issue: Sreeramulu’s demotion.

His followers at Molakalmuru have requested the State government to give the health ministry back to Sreeramulu, along with social welfare. They said that he was instrumental in bringing change in the health department by starting the 108 emergency ambulances, and had visited every hospital in the state, held meetings and improved services.

President of the Akhila Karnataka Sreeramulu Abhimanigala Sene B Vijay said, “It has damaged the image of Sreeramulu, and our leader is consistently targeted. He was promised the DyCM post, but the high command didn’t fulfil it,” he said.