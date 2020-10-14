STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

We can manage Covid better now: BSY

Published: 14th October 2020 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a minor cabinet rejig on Monday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa allocated the health portfolio, held by B Sreeramulu, to Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar. “Having both departments under one minister will further streamline the government’s efforts to fight Covid-19,” Sudhakar told TNIE in an interview on Tuesday. Excerpts:

Medical education and health are two different departments. How will you handle both?
Health and medical education departments are integral to each other. Earlier, it was under one ministry and many expert committees have suggested that these departments should be under one minister for better coordination. District health officers would report to the health department and heads of medical colleges to the medical education department. This caused a lack of coordination, and now having both departments under one minister will further streamline the government’s efforts to fight Covid-19.

In March-April, there were four ministers dealing with Covid management. Now, you are alone.
After we started unlocking, cases started increasing in July, and the government had to work on a war-footing to deal with it. At that time, the CM had allocated work between ministers -- one was setting up of Covid Care Centres, another handling private hospitals etc to ensure a quick turnaround. Now most of the efforts are streamlined.

The Congress has said this reshuffle amid the pandemic shows the government has failed.
The numbers speak. Karnataka on Sunday, recorded its lowest mortality rate and also its highest recovery rate since the pandemic broke out. The state recorded a mortality rate of 1.40 per cent, which fell from 2.08 per cent on July 20, and a recovery rate of 81.66 per cent, way higher than 35.29 per cent recorded on the same day in July. Opposition parties should stop doing politics over the pandemic, and should cooperate with the government.

There are many complaints of Covid-19 patients scouting for Remdesivir in the private market because some unscrupulous doctors were giving them 1-2 shots and selling the other four shots in the open market for up to Rs 10,000 per injection...

Government will take strict action if any such irregularities are found. Remdesivir is free of cost to patients admitted under the government quota, and whose oxygen saturation level falls under 85. The doctors decide on dosage and have to raise a requisition for the injection through the Arogya Mitra desk at any Covid hospital. A maximum of 6 vials of Remdesivir can be given, and costs around Rs 32,400 but is now made free for patients. Every hospital has an Arogya Mitra desk which is the help desk managed by SAST (Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa COVID 19
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp