BSY blows hot over rising Covid-19 case load

He pointed out to failures in disease management and strictly warned the officials that such mistakes will not be tolerated anymore.

Published: 15th October 2020 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM, BSY, BS Yeddiyurappa

Karnataka CM addressing a presser at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just days after bringing the Health and Medical Education departments under one ministry, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday reviewed the Covid-19 management through video conference from his home office ‘Krishna’ and expressed strong displeasure about the rising numbers in Bengaluru. He pointed out to failures in disease management and strictly warned the officials that such mistakes will not be tolerated anymore.

On Wednesday, Bangalore Urban district recorded 4,574 new cases and 27 fatalities. In comparison, Bidar district saw a mere 19 cases and no fatalities, Chamarajnagar recorded 97 positive cases and one fatality while Belagavi recorded 297 positive cases and one fatality. In Bagalkot, there were 158 new cases and two fatalities while in Ballari, there were 275 cases and three fatalities.

While Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwath Narayana, Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar, Chief Minister’s ACS E V Ramana Reddy, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad were present at ‘Krishna’, the zonal in-charge ministers V Somanna, Byrati Basavaraj and K Gopalaiah joined through video conference.

Despite warning, govt didn’t do enough: Siddu

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah told TNIE, ‘’Experts had warned well in advance that September and October will see a peak in Covid numbers. Despite this warning, the government has not done enough in advance to tackle the pandemic. What is the point in taking officials to task at this point  when the government itself has failed to do its part.’’

Over the past few months, there have been several complaints, mostly about Covid bed management on the dedicated portal, symptomatic patients not being able to find free beds under government quota, touts interfering in allotment of beds, etc. There have also been complaints about six shots of Remdesivir not being given to symptomatic patients and being sold in the open market.

