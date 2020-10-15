Jayadeva Hospitals in 3 districts to be ramped up 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “To improve infrastructure for providing effective treatment for cardio-vascular diseases, a blueprint has been prepared by the state government. Basic infrastructure will be ramped up in Jayadeva Hospitals in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kalaburagi,” Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Wednesday. The decision was taken at the management committee meeting of Jayadeva Hospital, chaired by Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa on Tuesday.

“The number of beds in Jayadeva Hospital Bengaluru will be increased from 700 to 1,000. It will be the largest heart care hospital in the country with 1,000 beds under one roof. A fully equipped 350-bed hospital at a cost of Rs 50 crore will be built by Sudha Murty of Infosys Foundation,” Sudhakar said.

As there is patient load from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagara, Hassan and Kodagu for Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru, the bed capacity will be increased to 400, along with one more operation theatre, he said. In order to provide treatment for the people of Kalyana Karnataka, a branch of Jayadeva Hospital has been opened on the 3rd floor of JIMS hospital. Operations are also being carried out there. A new building has been already approved and it will be constructed soon, Sudhakar said.

“A sum of Rs 37 crore has been released from the Kalyana Karnataka Development Fund. It will take two years to construct a well-equipped hospital. Until such time, one more Cath lab will be made operational to ease the workload,” he said.

He said the Central government had decided to set up new NIV laboratories in all four directions of the country. “The Chief Minister had written to the Centre to set up a laboratory in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, among Southern states. Considering this, the Centre has given a green signal to establish a laboratory here. Five acres of land will be allotted for the laboratory at GKVK campus,” he said.