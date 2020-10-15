STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Jayadeva Hospitals in 3 districts to be ramped up 

He said the Central government had decided to set up new NIV laboratories in all four directions of the country.

Published: 15th October 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Jayadeva hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “To improve infrastructure for providing effective treatment for cardio-vascular diseases, a blueprint has been prepared by the state government. Basic infrastructure will be ramped up in Jayadeva Hospitals in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kalaburagi,” Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Wednesday. The decision was taken at the management committee meeting of Jayadeva Hospital, chaired by Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa on Tuesday.

 “The number of beds in Jayadeva Hospital Bengaluru will be increased from 700 to 1,000. It will be the largest heart care hospital in the country with 1,000 beds under one roof. A fully equipped 350-bed hospital at a cost of Rs 50 crore will be built by Sudha Murty of Infosys Foundation,” Sudhakar said.

As there is patient load from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagara, Hassan and Kodagu for Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru, the bed capacity will be increased to 400, along with one more operation theatre, he said. In order to provide treatment for the people of Kalyana Karnataka, a branch of Jayadeva Hospital has been opened on the 3rd floor of JIMS hospital. Operations are also being carried out there. A new building has been already approved and it will be constructed soon, Sudhakar said.

“A sum of Rs 37 crore has been released from the Kalyana Karnataka Development Fund. It will take two years to construct a well-equipped hospital. Until such time, one more Cath lab will be made operational to ease the workload,” he said.

He said the Central government had decided to set up new NIV laboratories in all four directions of the country. “The Chief Minister had written to the Centre to set up a laboratory in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, among Southern states. Considering this, the Centre has given a green signal to establish a laboratory here. Five acres of  land will be allotted for the laboratory at GKVK campus,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jayadeva Hospital Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp