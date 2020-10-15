STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Gadag woman gets international recognition for empowering female literacy

Ashwini Doddalingannavar, a resident of Kuravinakoppa village in Naragund taluk, presently working as a teacher with Meghashala mobile application, which helps teachers to impart good education.

Ashwini Doddalingannavar teaching students in rural areas with digital equipment

Ashwini Doddalingannavar teaching students in rural areas with digital equipment. (Photo| EPS)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: The story of Gadag woman, Ashwini Doddalingannavar, is selected for Lenovo's 'New Realities, Ten Woman, One World'. She is the only woman from India and one among ten women identified from ten different countries. While the news of her selection broke out her the entire village celebrated her feat by distributing sweets.

Ashwini, a resident of Kuravinakoppa village in Naragund taluk, presently working as a teacher with Meghashala mobile application, which helps teachers to impart good education.

It is a tradition in many rural parts that girls stop their education after the 10th and get married. But Ashwini wanted to achieve something and also to help other girls who are looking for skill-based learning to get jobs in this competitive world.

Hence, she joined the Deshpande Foundation at Hubballi and completed a Skill Development course. For the past two years, she has also trained many rural girls to acquire skills to get jobs. 

After the Lenovo team contacted her, she has also sent her story on how she suffered amid poverty and how she attained success and why she is educating in rural areas. She emphasised on helping many rural talents to get the right platform to achieve in their goals.

Ashiwni said, "I have decided to teach rural children in new technologies and skills to get better jobs. Now after the COVID scare, I am taking online classes. I do not know how they came to know about me but I am happy to be selected for Lenovo New Realities Ten Women One World and I am thankful to all who are sharing my story on all social media platforms. Girls too can do anything and achieve success. I am thankful to the Lenovo team."

KG Kalhari, a villager of Kuruvinakoppa said,"Amidst the COVID-19 scare and after consecutive floods, we heard good news. We hope Ashwini will help many children to get a good life and we all pray that she gets more success in her life."

