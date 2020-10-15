Karnataka HC stays President, VP elections of City municipalities

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The Karnataka High Court on Friday postponed the president and Vice president elections to City municipalities in the state following the writ petition filed by one Chandregowda member of City municipality (CMC) Hassan questioning alleged lapses in reservation draft notification.

HV Chandregowda also urged the court to conduct the presidential election as per the notification dated 11-03-2020 reserving President post for general category. The court has stayed the president and vice presidents election of all municipalities in the state.

President election to Hassan CMC was scheduled on Friday. The court also has directed the government to issue a fresh draft notification pertaining to reservation for President and Vice president within 2 weeks.

The hearing posted to 22 October 2020.