KSPCB sets up command, control centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on Thursday will launch the Command and Control Centre, which is a platform for lodging complaints, grievance redressal and to give any information.The centre, set up at the KSPCB head office in Bengaluru, will handle complaints and feedback from the entire state. The centre will be open from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm and citizens can dial 080-25582559.

KSPCB Member Secretary Srinivasulu told TNIE that as a regulatory agency, it is providing a platform for all the stakeholders -- industries, citizens, agencies and government departments. Earlier, if citizens had to reach KSPCB, they had to contact the chairman or the member secretary, but now a system is in place and all calls made for any query, feedback or even information will be recorded and channelised.

Project assistants, who are engineers with sound technical knowledge, will be seated at the centre and at the end of the day, details of all the calls received and made will be shared and discussed with the chairman and member secretary.

He said unlike any other government service, where a timeline is set for solving a grievance, it cannot be done here, as each complaint will have to be solved through the legal route as KSPCB is a regulatory authority. The centre will help strengthen vigilance by officials. “We are looking at creating a facility for people to interact with the Board and set a procedure in place where information reaches the right section and is addressed at the right time,” he added.