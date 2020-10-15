Nothing wrong in changing portfolios, says Savadi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Deputy Chief minister Laxman Savadi on Tuesday said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa changed the portfolio of a few cabinet members only after seeking suggestions from the party high command.Reacting to the allegations of KPCC president DK Shivakumar in the backdrop of changes in portfolios, Savadi said that the chief minister has the powers and rights to change portfolios.

“There is no point in the allegations made by KPCC president DK Shivakumar. His statement could be politically motivated. It is wrong to call someone ‘incapable’, if their portfolio is changed. The decision has been taken in the best interest of the state,” he said.

He added that when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, he did not give a cabinet berth to Shivakumar for two years. “Then, should he be considered incapable? Sometimes, changes have to be made,” he added.

“Our chances of winning the bypolls in RR Nagar and Sira constituencies are high. People usually elect the candidate of the ruling party. We have a big force of party workers,” he added.