Bidar's Karthik Reddy tops from Karnataka with NEET score of 710/720

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bidar boy Karthik Reddy is Karnataka's NEET topper this year scoring 710 out of 720 and a percentile of 99.99.

His AIR (all India ranking) is the fifth-highest among male toppers in the country.

Karthik, a student of Shaheen Ind P U College had secured rank 9 in Veterinary science in Karnataka CET examination and is the only one from Karnataka to feature in all India top 50 ranks in this year's NEET.

"I started preparing for NEET from class 11," he said also adding that he looks forward to pursuing medical studies at AIIMS Delhi.

Karthik, who likes to play cricket, said that he used time during Covid lockdown to prepare for the exam.

“Lockdown was a boon to me. Many students did not use the period effectively,” he said, adding that he attended mock tests regularly and practiced over 100 test papers that helped him during the real exam.

Meanwhile, one Nisarga HS ranked 55 with a 99.99 percentile, scoring 703 out of 720 marks, making it into the top 20 list among female toppers in India.

Avanna S Jalawadi, who secured rank 24,804, is the only candidate from Karnataka to be in the top 10 male ones from the disability category. He secured a 98.16 percent with a 590 out of 720 marks.

V V Anurag Veeramacheneni topped Sri Chaithanya Educational institutes Bengaluru with a 147 rank, Varun V (AIR 375), Ashish (AIR 399), Chirag S Rao (AIR 450), Mohammed (AIR 491), Thirumalavasan (AIR 677) and Vignesh (AIR 763) were the other toppers from the institute.

You can check your results here - http://ntaresults.nic.in