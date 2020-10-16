BS Yediyurappa off to Shikaripura for short Dasara break

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a hiatus of seven long months, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is heading to his constituency Shikaripura, in Shivamogga on Sunday. He was confined to Bengaluru through the lockdown, and had last visited the constituency on his birthday in February.

Yediyurappa is likely to remain in his home district as Dasara season kicks off, and is expected to be joined by close family members and friends on his three-day visit. He has a packed scheduled for a couple of days, like participating in developmental programmes and meeting his constituents.

Sources said that he will fly to Shikaripura by helicopter on Sunday afternoon and participate in a local event. On Monday, he will lay a foundation stone for an important lift irrigation scheme in Kasaba and participate in a string of programmes.

He is likely to return to the State capital post lunch on October 20.Political analysts said the Chief Minister going to Shikaripura for a few days when an intense bypoll battle is on in Sira and RR Nagar, indicates that the BJP is comfortably placed in the election, and confident of at least three of the four Council seats.

Siddaramaiah on tour of his constituency

Bengaluru: Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah is heading to Badami, his constituency, for two days during Dasara on October 19 and 20. He will participate in development works in the constituency and meet

voters during his stay.