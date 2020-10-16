STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CT Ravi on south India tour, begins ground work

Eye on next assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, BJP has tasked him with expanding party footprint in southern states

Published: 16th October 2020 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

C T Ravi launches his South India tour on Thursday with Chennai as his first stop. He plans to visit Kerala next | Express

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly-appointed BJP national secretary CT Ravi, who was given informal charge of states in South India, is travelling to those states to meet office-bearers and start work to build the organisation. His brief: To expand the party footprint, and prepare for upcoming assembly elections. 

His began his travels on Thursday, with Chennai as the first stop, to attend a BJP office-bearers’ meet on Friday. Sources said Ravi was told to focus on strengthening the party in Tamil Nadu, keeping in mind elections next year. Former Congress spokesperson and actor Khushbu Sundar’s induction into the party in New Delhi recently, has given Ravi a good start at the national level, party sources said.

It’s been a couple of weeks since Ravi was inducted into Team Nadda, and on a recent visit to New Delhi, was told to look after party work in Karnataka and other southern states till the party appoints in-charge general secretaries for these states. BJP has a strong base only in Karnataka, and central leaders are keen to strike deep roots across South India.

Later this week, he will be travelling to Kerala, ahead of the panchayat elections. He will also visit Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “I will take up whatever work party leaders assign,” he told The New Indian Express. On his new responsibility and old role, Ravi said that in Chikkamagaluru, it’s BJP from panchayat to Parliament. “I’ve told my constituency that I will visit only once in 15 days. Most of the time, I will be visiting other states,’’ he said.Though Ravi has resigned as Tourism, Kannada and Culture minister, his resignation is yet to be accepted by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Sources said it is likely to be approved after Rajyotsava. 

‘No change, BSY to remain CM’ 

Mysuru: BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said that B S Yediyurappa was elected unanimously to head the BJP government and will remain CM. He said that baseless rumours are being spread.  Ravi said the BJP was not trying to implicate Congress leaders in the DJ Halli riots case, and that police have filed a chargesheet against former mayor Sampath Raj, his personal assistant, three corporators and SDPI workers.  

He said the police and government are gathering information to build a case and ban the SDPI. Ravi warned the Congress against attempting to turn the DJ Halli case into a bypoll issue, and said the party would pay a heavy price for it. It is unfortunate that the Congress had failed to protect their Dalit MLA and preferred minorities to Dalits, he said. He said there is a lack of understanding between Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC Chief D K Shivakumar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CT Ravi South India
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp