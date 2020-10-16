CT Ravi on south India tour, begins ground work

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly-appointed BJP national secretary CT Ravi, who was given informal charge of states in South India, is travelling to those states to meet office-bearers and start work to build the organisation. His brief: To expand the party footprint, and prepare for upcoming assembly elections.

His began his travels on Thursday, with Chennai as the first stop, to attend a BJP office-bearers’ meet on Friday. Sources said Ravi was told to focus on strengthening the party in Tamil Nadu, keeping in mind elections next year. Former Congress spokesperson and actor Khushbu Sundar’s induction into the party in New Delhi recently, has given Ravi a good start at the national level, party sources said.

It’s been a couple of weeks since Ravi was inducted into Team Nadda, and on a recent visit to New Delhi, was told to look after party work in Karnataka and other southern states till the party appoints in-charge general secretaries for these states. BJP has a strong base only in Karnataka, and central leaders are keen to strike deep roots across South India.

Later this week, he will be travelling to Kerala, ahead of the panchayat elections. He will also visit Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “I will take up whatever work party leaders assign,” he told The New Indian Express. On his new responsibility and old role, Ravi said that in Chikkamagaluru, it’s BJP from panchayat to Parliament. “I’ve told my constituency that I will visit only once in 15 days. Most of the time, I will be visiting other states,’’ he said.Though Ravi has resigned as Tourism, Kannada and Culture minister, his resignation is yet to be accepted by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Sources said it is likely to be approved after Rajyotsava.

‘No change, BSY to remain CM’

Mysuru: BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said that B S Yediyurappa was elected unanimously to head the BJP government and will remain CM. He said that baseless rumours are being spread. Ravi said the BJP was not trying to implicate Congress leaders in the DJ Halli riots case, and that police have filed a chargesheet against former mayor Sampath Raj, his personal assistant, three corporators and SDPI workers.

He said the police and government are gathering information to build a case and ban the SDPI. Ravi warned the Congress against attempting to turn the DJ Halli case into a bypoll issue, and said the party would pay a heavy price for it. It is unfortunate that the Congress had failed to protect their Dalit MLA and preferred minorities to Dalits, he said. He said there is a lack of understanding between Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC Chief D K Shivakumar.