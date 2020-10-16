Kalaburagi: NDRF, firemen rescue stranded lot

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

KALABURAGI: NDRF personnel rescued nine people including three children including a one-and-a-half-yearold baby from Morarji Desai Model Residential School at Malkhed town in Sedam on Thursday. Sedam tahsildar Basavaraj Benneshirur told The New Indian Express, “Though the officials cautioned the staff and some of the family members who were staying in the school to vacate the place and shift to a safer place, they were hesitant, saying that Kagina River is half a km away and the compound wall of the school would shield them.

However, the floodwater broke through the compond wall and entered the ground floor of the school. All inmates of the school rushed to the top of the building and someone sent a message to the taluk administration requesting help.” Benneshirur requested the district administration to dispatch an NDRF team that reached the spot and rescued all the nine members after an hourlong rescue operation.