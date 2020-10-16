TBJ files nomination papers amid fanfare

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

SIRA (TUMAKURU): Congress candidate TB Jayachandra filed his nomination papers in Sira on Thursday amid fanfare. He was accompanied by KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah. And as part of a strategy to attract the dalit votes, Jayachandra filed another set of papers accompanied by former DyCM Dr G Parameshwara and former Union minister K H Muniyappa, both dalit leaders.All Covid-19 norms were thrown to the winds with the people not maintaining social distancing nor wearing masks.

Seeing the huge turnout, Shivakumar said it was an indicator of the people’s opinion about the ‘misrule’ of the B S Yediyurappa government. “The BJP had no candidate of its own and hence got Dr C M Rajesh Gowda who had campaigned for B Sathyanarayana of JD(S) during the 2018 assembly polls,” he said.Siddaramaiah asked the party workers to keep up the tempo until November 3 when the polling is slated to be held. “Has BJP ever won either in Sira or Rajarajeshwari Nagar?” he asked.

He listed out the schemes including ‘Ksheera Bhagya’, ‘Shadi Bhagya’, 7 kg of rice per head to BPL families through PDS that were implemented when he was the chief minister.Giving a call to the minorities, the dalits and the backward classes to vote for the Congress, Sidaramaiah said, “Jayachandra had brought development to Sira as my cabinet colleague and for the same reason he should be in Vidhana Soudha again.” The rally which went live on social media caught the attention of over 40,000 people with the viewers divided over Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar terming them as their ‘boss’.

The JDS rally had witnessed a good response when former minister H D Revanna filed the nomination papers on behalf of Ammajamma B Sathyanarayana on Wednesday.On Friday too huge crowds are expected when BJP nominee Rajesh Gowda files his nomination, this time with an affidavit, accompanied by Yediyurappa’s son and BJP state vice president B Y Vijayendra and Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, official sources informed TNIE. On Wednesday, he had filed his papers without the affidavit.