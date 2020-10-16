STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Transgender activist Akkai and team campaign for RR Nagar Congress candidate H Kusuma

Akkai along with her community members and some party City MLAs are given the campaigning task in RR Nagar constituency.

Published: 16th October 2020 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Akkai Padmashali Transgender rights activist and founder, Ondede

Akkai Padmashali Transgender rights activist and founder, Ondede

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Akkai Padmashali (35), transgender activist, has started door-to-door campaigning for Congress candidate H Kusuma who is contesting from Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency.Last month, Akkai had joined the Congress in the presence of KPCC president D K Shivakumar at their party office in Bengaluru. She is the first transgender to join the mainstream and a national political party in the Southern State representing the sexual minority community. About 50 people from the community were also present when she was inducted into the party.

Akkai along with her community members and some party City MLAs are given the campaigning task in RR Nagar constituency. Speaking to TNIE, Akkai said, “I was there with Kusuma when she filed her nomination on Wednesday.’’Though busy in her activism, Akkai is trying to manage both. “I stay in Byappanahalli. Sometimes I take my two-wheeler, sometimes Metro to reach RR Nagar by 10 am and start campaigning. We have teams that include some Congress MLAs and leaders. I also have a few members from my community,’’ she said. There are around 500 voters from her community in RR Nagar. 

For Akkai, it is the first time that she is campaigning in Bengaluru. “It is an experience. I try to explain to people about why they should vote for Kusuma. She is a first-timer, educated and she needs to be given a chance. I also tell the public how their money is wasted in polls just because someone jumped the party,’’ she said.According to sources, in the long run, Congress has plans to give her a seat in the Upper House in the State or at the Centre. This is just a beginning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RR Nagar H Kusuma Transgender activist congress
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp