STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Centre sends team to help improve Karnataka’s Covid situation

They have so far visited Kalaburagi, Dharwad; expected to meet officials of health dept

Published: 17th October 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Covid testing, Sample collection

Medics after collecting swab samples for COVID-19 test in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU, NEW DELHI: Taking note of the spiralling number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has sent a team of experts to review the state government's management of the pandemic. A team comprising a Joint Secretary, a public health expert and one clinician was rushed to Karnataka by the Centre.The team has so far visited Kalaburgi and Dharwad for field review and is expected to meet officials of the State Health Department on Saturday. In a statement released on Friday morning, the Union Health Ministry said that high-level teams have been deputed to Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, which are reporting a surge in new Covid-19 cases of late.

“Teams will support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow-up,” the statement said. 

Officials of the State Health Department said the team is expected to review Karnataka's model of Covid-19 management and give suggestions, but there is unlikely to be any interference or supervision. Given Wednesday's number of total cases — 7,43,848 — in Karnataka, the Union Health Ministry said the state accounted for 10.1% of the national figure. "It has 11,010 cases per million population. So far, 6,20,008 patients have recovered in the state, resulting in recovery rate of 83.35%. The active cases are 1,13,557 (14.1% of national figure). The state has reported a total of 10,283 fatalities, CFR of 1.38% and 152 deaths per million population. The TPM is 95,674 and positivity rate is at 11.5%," the ministry said. 

Incidentally, Karnataka has the highest rate of tests per million at 95,674 among the five states. It has 1,13,557 active cases, accounting for 14.1% of the national figure. The tests per million population is 53,518 in Kerala, 38,605 in Rajasthan, 37,872  in West Bengal and 50,191 in Chhattisgarh, lending credence to the State Government's stance that a major contributor to the spike in the number of cases is extensive testing. 

As of now, the total cases in Kerala are 3,17,929, which account for 4.3% of the total cases while the active cases are 94,609, comprising 11.8% of the total national figure. The state, however, has a low case fatality rate of 0.34% and deaths per million states is 31. The test positivity rate in the state is 16.6%. 
In Rajasthan, there are 21, 587 active cases, which is 2.7 % of the national figure, and the test positivity rate is 5.3%. With 31,984 active cases, West Bengal accounts for 4% of the total active cases in the country, but its test positivity rate is 8.2 %.  Chhattisgarh, meanwhile, has 28,187 active cases, accounting for 3.5% of the national figure.  

Revised test prices RT-PCR
Sample collection and transportation of government and private samples to labs: Rs 400 
For govt-referred samples to private labs: Rs 800
For samples given to private labs: Rs 1,200 
 Samples collected by labs at home: Rs 1,600
TRU-NAT 
 For samples given to private labs: Rs 2,200 
 When samples collected by labs at home: Rs 2600
CB-NAAT 
 For samples given to private labs: Rs 3800
 When samples collected by labs at home: Rs 4200
RAT 
 For samples given to private labs: Rs 500
 When samples collected by pvt labs at home: Rs 700
 Rates include screening and confirmatory test, cost of PPE kits: Rs 400

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp