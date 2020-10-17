KPCL: No work in Sharavathy Valley till Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that no further work will be taken up till Monday on the hydro-electric power project in Sharavathy Valley.

A senior counsel, representing KPCL, made the submission before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi during the hearing of a public interest litigation questioning the permission granted by forest authorities for the survey and geo-technical investigation for the proposed 2000MW hydropower project in Lion-Tailed Macaque (LTM) Sanctuary in Sharavathy Valley.