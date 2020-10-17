PM Modi ignored Karnataka floods: HDK

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on the floods and resultant damage, but has not spoken to Karnataka, even by way of courtesy. It is an insult to the people of Karnataka, ’ ’ former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said. He alleged that Revenue Minister R Ashoka visited flood-hit areas recently without paying much attention to the problems of the people.

He said he had requested Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to depute ministers, and would write to him again to take up the issue seriously. He said that the BJP has 25 MPs in Karnataka, but considering the way they are treated by the Union government and PM Modi, the MPs need to do some introspection on what they have done for the people.