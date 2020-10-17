Rain damages crops, houses worth Rs 315 crore in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Torrential rains in the district in the last few days have caused losses of Rs 315 crore. Besides destruction of crops in several taluks, a large number of houses have damaged and collapsed in the downpour. According to sources, one person died in Hukkeri four days ago and public properties were damaged to a large extent. In all, 270 houses partially collapsed, while 60 were completely destroyed apart from claiming the lives of cattle.

According to Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath, “Several houses were damaged at Kittur, Bailhongal, Chikkodi, Gokak, Khanapur, Ramdurg and Raibag taluks. All these taluks registered incessant and torrential rains for three consecutive days this week”.

The government officials in the respective taluks have hastened the process of assessing the losses. Sugarcane, Soyabean and cotton grown in more than 35,000 hectares were badly damaged in many parts of the district. At many places, the fully grown sugarcane and soyabean in the fields were also totally destroyed.