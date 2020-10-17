STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Rain damages crops, houses worth Rs 315 crore in Belagavi

Torrential rains in the district in the last few days have caused losses of Rs 315 crore.

Published: 17th October 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

A policeman and a villager shift an elderly woman from Mannur village

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Torrential rains in the district in the last few days have caused losses of Rs 315 crore. Besides destruction of crops in several taluks, a large number of houses have damaged and collapsed in the downpour. According to sources, one person died in Hukkeri four days ago and public properties were damaged to a large extent. In all, 270 houses partially collapsed, while 60 were completely destroyed apart from claiming the lives of cattle.

According to Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath, “Several houses were damaged at Kittur, Bailhongal, Chikkodi, Gokak, Khanapur, Ramdurg and Raibag taluks. All these taluks registered incessant and torrential rains for three consecutive days this week”.

The government officials in the respective taluks have hastened the process of assessing the losses. Sugarcane, Soyabean and cotton grown in more than 35,000 hectares were badly damaged in many parts of the district. At many places, the fully grown sugarcane and soyabean in the fields were also totally destroyed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi Heavy rainfall crops
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp