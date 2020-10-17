State govt reconstitutes Wildlife Board

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has reconstituted the Wildlife Board and issued orders for appointment of 10 members, apart from government officials. However, the members’ list has not gone down well with conservationists and Forest Department officials. They pointed out that it does not include any wildlife expert, but has sons and aides of political leaders. The includes Alok Vishwanath, son of Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath, and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s political secretary. The list also includes J S Naveen, an aide of Revenue Minister R Ashok.

“By continuing to accommodate sons and relatives of ministers, the government is only showing its intention to clear all projects which have an adverse impact on the environment,” said a forest official.

The committee comprises the Chief Minister as chairman, the Forest Minister as deputy chairman along with the additional chief secretary of the Forest Department and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.