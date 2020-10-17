STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thunderclouds gather again, heavy rainfall from Monday, warns IMD

Villagers of Jewargi (K) of Afzalpur taluk being shifted to a relief centre on Friday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as north and coastal Karnataka are trying to come to terms with losses suffered due to monsoon fury just a few days ago, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert from October 19. IMD Bengaluru director- in-charge C S Patil said a well-marked low pressure lies over east central Arabian Sea off the North Maharashtra coast, and an associated circulation extends 5.8 km above mean sea level.

A fresh low pressure system is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal on October 19 under the influence of this system, bringing coastal Karnataka, north and south interior Karnataka under heavy rainfall.  A yellow alert has also been issued over north interior and south interior Karnataka from Monday. 

Patil explained that during the monsoon, coastal and Ghat regions experience heavy rainfall and during the formation of systems in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, interior Karnataka experiences heavy rainfall. On October 14, due to a depression, north interior Karnataka came under heavy rainfall, and this is likely to occur again.

A policeman and a villager
shift an elderly woman from
Mannur village

He pointed out that during withdrawal of the southwest monsoon and onset of northeast monsoon, rainfall is common in October and rarely extends to November. But this year, it appears that rain will continue till November. Formation of cyclones, leading to rainfall on land areas, is likely to continue till November. 

According to IMD data, this year Karnataka has experienced 49 per cent excess rainfall from the monsoon period, and October has seen 53 per cent excess rainfall so far. 

Ashok visits flood-hit taluk 
Kalaburagi:  Revenue minister R Ashok said that the State will request the Centre to declare flood situation in Kalyana Karnataka Region and some other districts of Mumbai Karnataka region as national calamity. After visiting flood-hit houses at Syed Chincholi in Kalaburagi taluk on Friday, the minister said, “After around three decades, Kalyana Karnataka has faced such a grave situation.”

