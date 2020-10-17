BY Vijayendra plans to camp in Sira till last day of campaign

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son and Karnataka BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra (in picture) took charge of the Sira bypoll campaigning on Friday. The young leader, who had vowed to repeat the KR Pete bypoll results, took part in the rally along with DyCMs Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Govind Karjol, who joined Dr C M Rajesh Gowda while filing his nomination papers. A huge crowd had gathered for the procession.

“We will seek votes with the promise of development and not on the basis of caste. The BJP will open its account in Sira 70 years after India’s independence,” Vijayendra said. Sources told TNIE that he will stay in the constituency till the last day of campaign.